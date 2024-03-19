Former Sheridan prison guard sentenced to 15 months for smuggling drugs into prison

A prison guard at Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan, was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison for smuggling drugs and other items into the minimum securty prison.

A former officer at the federal prison in Sheridan was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison for smuggling contraband such as food, clothes, shoes, cigarettes and drugs into the minimum security prison and giving them to an inmate, who also was sentenced to 15 months.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mosman sentenced former guard Nickolas Herrera, 34, and inmate Dontae Hunt to 15 months.

Hunt was sent to Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan in 2018 after being convicted of distributing counterfeit oxycodone that included fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a Gresham man.

Herrera, who lived in McMinnville, worked at the prison in Yamhill County from April 2015 until December 2019.

Federal prosecutors said Herrera started bringing goods including marijuana, Suboxone, Yeezy brand sneakers and a cell phone into the 1,600-inmate prison one at a time, starting in the spring of 2019.

Elizabeth McIntosh, described by prosecutors as an associate of Hunt, provided Herrera with most of those items. The Portland woman was sentenced 2023 after pleading guilty to failing to report to authorities that a felony had been committed.

According to the indictment, Herrera also allowed Hunt to use a prison staff phone to call McIntosh to arrange some of the deliveries.

McIntosh paid Herrera in cash, PayPal, Apple Cash and Square.

Prosecutors said Herrera worked in different areas of the prison and while stationed in the visiting area, performed fake searches of inmates to allow contraband into the prison.

Herrera, Hunt and McIntosh were indicted in September 2020 on charges including conspiracy and bribing a public official, and Herrera and Hunt were charged with providing contraband in prison.

Herrera pleaded guilty in 2022, to conspiracy, providing contraband in prison and accepting a bribe as a public official.

Hunt pleaded guilty in December 2023. His 15 months will be run concurrently with his 25-year sentence.

Hunt was sentenced in 2005 to 20 years in prison on a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He was released to a halfway house in 2016 and his sentence was commuted in 2017 by President Barack Obama.

He was sentenced in 2023 to 25 years in prison on the charges related to the Gresham man’s 2018 death.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Ex-prison guard in Oregon gets 15 months for drug smuggling