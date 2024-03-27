Former senator, vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman dies at 82

WASHINGTON – Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the 2000 Democratic nominee for vice president, died of complications from a fall, his family announced Wednesday.

"Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest," his family said in their statement.

Lieberman, 82, a former Connecticut attorney general first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1988, developed a reputation for bipartisanship during his years in Washington.

After former Vice President Al Gore clinched the presidential nomination in 2000, he made Lieberman his running mate in part because the senator had criticized President Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Over the years, Lieberman became more conservative than other members of the Democratic Party, to the point where Republican nominee John McCain considered him to be his running mate in 2008.

