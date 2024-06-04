Former SD Gov. Dennis Daugaard hails teachers as 'builders of the future'

Jun. 4—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Calling teachers "builders of our future," former South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivered a speech to around 400 educators at the Civics and History Summit on Tuesday morning.

During his address, Daugaard paid tribute to the role teachers play in shaping young minds. The two-term Republican governor, who made education reform a cornerstone of his administration, also reflected on his efforts to transform the state's school system during his tenure during his message.

Daugaard's speech highlighted major initiatives undertaken during his time as governor from 2011 to 2019. Key among them was the Blue Ribbon Task Force, which examined funding challenges facing school districts. The group's recommendations led to legislation injecting $67 million in new funds for K-12 public education.

Perhaps Daugaard's signature achievement was an increase in teacher pay. Historically ranked last in the nation, South Dakota saw average teacher salaries rise 11.8% in the 2016-17 school year — the largest year-over-year increase in the country.

"For too long, our teachers were disrespected by being underpaid," Daugaard said. "Raising salaries across the board was crucial to show we value their important work."

In a question and answer session, Daugaard acknowledged the prevalent "disrespect" toward teachers amplified on social media. However, he stressed that a silent majority still holds great respect for teachers.

"You have to remember people don't respect lawyers except their own lawyer. Isn't that strange? They don't respect lawyers except their lawyer is respectable," Daugaard said. "So they may not respect teachers, but they respect you, their teacher. There is a great respect for teachers in the community at large."

When asked about his greatest accomplishment as governor, Daugaard highlighted his administration's success in getting South Dakota named "The Best Run State in America" and earning the highest AAA bond rating from all three major rating agencies. He noted that the top rating saved school districts $20 million through lower interest rates on bonds.

Education Secretary Joseph Graves also commended Daugaard's ability to reduce costs for the state's education system. "Having that rating has saved school districts millions of dollars every year," Graves said. "We approve those (loans and bonds), and the amount of money saved is amazing."

By revisiting his accomplishments to improve education during his time as governor, Daugaard hoped to rally the teachers in attendance to take pride in their roles as educators. His recounting of initiatives like funding reforms and boosting teacher pay aimed to underscore the immense value society should place on the teaching profession.

"As teachers, you are so, so important to the children in your classroom. They drive you crazy, and the older ones, especially, who pretend they don't care what you think about them, but they do," Daugaard said. "As teachers, your gifts of time and support are extremely valuable to the children in your classrooms."

While Daugaard may not have a "crystal ball to predict what the future holds for education funding in South Dakota," he expressed certainty about one unchanging reality.

"The most important factor creating student success is the presence of a highly qualified teacher," Daugaard said.

Addressing the educators at the summit, the former governor expressed his profound gratitude.

"I'm sure there have been and there will be many better presentations than mine today, but no one, no one will be more appreciative of what you do, the sacrifices you make to be a teacher," Daugaard said. "Your education was the one thing that gave me so many opportunities, and I'm forever grateful to the teachers and professors who helped me along the way."