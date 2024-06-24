Former school custodian suing over dismissed sexual assault case; Police, village respond

West Milton leaders have responded to a federal lawsuit over a dismissed sexual assault case.

News Center 7 previously reported that Jerry North worked at Milton Union Elementary School but lost his job after a boy told investigators North raped him.

In January a judge dismissed the case after the child admitted to lying.

North’s lawsuit named the boy’s parents, the Village of West Milton, several police officers, and a social worker who interviewed the boy, according to court documents filed in the United States District Court in Dayton.

The suit claims they acted, “in willful, reckless, and callous disregard for North’s rights under federal and state law,” court documents said.

In a response to the lawsuit filed in United States District Court, members of the West Milton police department denied allegations that North was wrongfully arrested and said, “The body cam footage speaks for itself.”

The response also states the interview conducted by the social worker with the boy “speaks for itself.”

The defendants always claim they are “acting reasonably, in good faith, without malice, and with probable cause.”

They also added any damage suffered by North was caused by “some third party over which these Defendants had no control.”

North’s lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages that would be set at trial.











