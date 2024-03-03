Former school bus driver indicted, ordered detained after being accused of igniting bus with children aboard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A former bus driver for the Granite School District, Michael Austin Ford, 58 — who has been accused of setting a school bus on fire on two different occasions — was ordered detained by a United States Magistrate Judge.

Ford, who is from West Valley City, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 21, 2024, for two alleged arson incidents while driving the bus, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

PREVIOUS STORY: West Valley City bus driver faces federal charges after allegedly starting bus fires

Court documents reveal Ford allegedly lit a Granite School District school bus on fire while driving it in February 2022 — that bus reportedly had 42 children on it, and was driving through traffic, according to the press release.

Ford was captured on video continuing to drive the bus, even after he allegedly used a device to start a fire and smoke was “billowing past his face towards the back of the bus where children were seated,” as stated in the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ford was again captured on video, apparently igniting another fire on a Granite School District bus while in traffic in April 2023. According to the release, Ford again continued to drive as smoke blew past his face.

“Defendant’s behavior was captured in multiple video recordings,” according to court documents dated February 2024. “Fire investigators have reviewed the evidence from both fires alleged in the Indictment and have concluded that both stem from an incendiary source.”

According to court documents, Ford reportedly waited to stop the bus until the children on the bus were “seen and heard on video coughing, covering their faces, and complaining about smoke.”

Ford was arrested by Granite School Police in April 2023, but was released after questioning, according to the release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Ford is charged with two counts of arson of a vehicle of an organization receiving federal funds.” A jury trial has been set for April 2024.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

