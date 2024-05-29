Former SC sheriff had deputies build his man cave, but he won’t get more prison time

For the first time Wednesday, former South Carolina sheriff and convicted federal prisoner George “Alex” Underwood admitted he stole the public’s money.

Underwood admitted during a hearing Wednesday at the Chester County Courthouse deputies built him a man cave and that he abused his political and law enforcement power. Yet, Underwood will not be punished with any more prison time. South Carolina Attorney General’s Office prosecutors and Judge Eugene Griffith agreed to let Underwood’s sentence on state charges run concurrent with Underwood’s current federal sentence.

Underwood, 60, is in the midst of a 46-month stretch in a Kentucky federal prison after he was convicted of corruption charges in U.S District Court in Columbia in 2021. His projected release date is May 2025, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to state charges of conspiracy, misconduct in office, and use of office for financial gain.

Underwood, a Democrat and the first-ever Black sheriff in Chester, was elected in 2012 and 2016 before he was indicted in 2019. He was suspended from office by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in 2019. Chester County is a rural county of around 32,000 people between Rock Hill and Columbia.

Underwood says he was responsible

Underwood said little in court to explain what led to his miscounduct in office, except to plead guilty.

“As sheriff of Chester County I was responsible,” Underwood said in court.

Underwood has already paid back almost $30,000 stolen in the schemes that was restitution in his federal sentence, according to his lawyer, Elizabeth Franklin-Best.

Prosecutors: Underwood abused power

Creighton Watersa top prosecutor in the SC Attorney General’s Office said the state corruption charges are from the 2017 to 2019 time period. A jury convicted Underwood in federal court, but the state charges demanded Underwood be prosecuted for state crimes affecting the people of Chester County, Waters said.

“There will be accountability for those who hold the highest role of law enforcement,” Waters said.

In court Wednesday, Waters said Underwood used on-duty deputies to build a giant barn man cave on his rural property. Deputies called the former stable the “Barn Majal” —a play on words from the Taj Majal, Waters said.

Instead of having his deputies patrol Chester roads and protect the public, Underwood had deputies work construction on the barn, Waters said.

Nevada trips and strip club security

Underwood took a trip to Nevada with his chief deputy and their spouses for a conference that was not authorized spending, Waters said. Someone altered and forged a receipt before Underwood paid the money back, Waters said.

Then, Underwood took money from off-duty work as security at a strip club and DUI checkpoints, according to Waters.

“Sometimes absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Waters told visiting Judge Eugene Griffith. “What can cause a man who started out with good intentions to let his worst qualities get the better of him?”

Robert Sprouse, Underwood’s former chief deputy, also pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chester court. Sprouse admitted to state charges of conspiracy and misconduct in office. Sprouse received no extra prison time.

Sprouse, 49, was released from federal prison in November and is on supervised release. He was convicted along with Underwood at the 2021 trial.