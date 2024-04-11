Former SC prison official accused of money laundering, selling 100+ phones to prisoners

A former high-ranking prison security officer has been indicted on numerous federal charges including selling more than 100 cellphones to dozens of prison inmates.

Christine Livingston, 46, a former S.C. Department of Corrections captain, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in federal court on charges that included money laundering, wire fraud and bribery.

Evidence in her case indicated that Livingston made more than $200,000 in transactions with inmates.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections, Livingston began working for the prison system in 2005 and left her job in 2021.

When she left her job, she was making $56,797 a year, according to corrections officials.

Livingson pleaded not guilty in a federal court hearing in Columbia on Thursday. Judge Paige Gossett issued a $25,000 secured bond requested by federal prosecutor Elliott Daniels. Livingston was represented by Connie Breeden, who asked for an unsecured bond for her client.

Daniels told the court that five South Carolina inmates were ready to testify against Livingston. The former corrections officer allegedly provided cellphones, phone chargers and SIM cards to inmates, he said.

The case was investigated by the FBI, represented by three agents who were present in the court Thursday.

This story will be updated.