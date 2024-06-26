Former SC police officer used his job to contact women, solicit sex for money, SLED says

A former Sumter police officer is in custody after soliciting women for sex in exchange for money, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED charged Darren McCain, 30, with misconduct in office after McCain allegedly contacted several women, an arrest warrant says. McCain obtained the victims’ contact information through his official capacity with the Sumter Police Department.

The warrant was secured based on McCain’s admission and evidence found in his cell phone, the warrant said.

McCain was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center, according to a news release. It is unclear whether he’s been released on bond.