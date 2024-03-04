Former Sayreville day care aide sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting children

A former Sayreville day care aide who pleaded guilty last year to sexually assaulting children has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

Kyle Finn, who worked at Superhero Schoolhouse in the Parlin section of Sayreville, was sentenced Friday by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez to 40 years subject to the No Early Release Act, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Finn, who is now in his mid-20s, also was sentenced to parole supervision for life and must register as a Megan's Law sex offender.

Finn pleaded guilty in June to six counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime, and one count of sexual assault, a second-degree crime, the prosecutor's office said.

In the fall of 2020 Finn, then 20, a 2018 graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School where he was member of the wrestling team, was charged with sexually abusing children at the day care facility.

The charges followed an investigation by Sayreville police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Finn, who was fired from the day care, previously worked as a camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church and the Sayreville Department of Recreation and had volunteered for the Sayreville Association for Brain Injured Children.

