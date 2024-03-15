Former Sarasota county, city commissioner remembered at Celebration of Life service

A memorial service was held for former Sarasota city and county commissioner Nora Patterson at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' downtown Sarasota campus on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The program booklet for Nora Patterson’s Celebration of Life featured a photo many in the crowd of more than 200 in attendance Thursday at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens had never before seen.

It featured Patterson as a kindergartener in 1949, standing proudly as she looked at then-New York City Mayor William O’Dwyer and the two held a poster that read: “School’s Open! Driving or Walking, Take it Easy.”

The caption read: Future Sarasota Mayor Nora Patterson with NYC Mayor William O’Dwyer, 1949.

Patterson, whose public service career in Sarasota included 16 years on the Sarasota County Commission and eight on the Sarasota City Commission, died Feb, 8 at age 79.

John Pattersonn, who met Nora Kerz while they were students at Duke University and married her after graduation, did not address the overflow crowd as a group.

Instead, on the back of the program he wrote: “Nora was everything to me: my soulmate, lover, fishing companion, best supporter, constructive critic, favorite traveling companion and chief strategist. She was a wonderful mother to our daughter, and the person I missed the most when we were apart.

“I’m only now realizing the full extent of what a blessing Nora was to me and what a positive difference she made in my life and the lives of others,” he continued. “Acknowledging that our journey together on earth is over fills me with sadness. But the cards, letters, phone calls, texts, emails, hugs, words of thoughtfulness and comfort, and the love and good thoughts that have been sent my way truly help.

“Thank you.”

The Rev. Don Roberts presided over the service that included prayer, song and written recollections of friends that he read aloud.

Former Sarasota City Commissioner Mollie Cardamone recalled their shared love of fishing and reading similar books and her attention to detail before making any decisions.

“Nora made significant contributions in many ways in her journey on this earth and I am certain she is exercising influence beyond,” Cardamone wrote. “I am very proud to have been a friend and colleague of Nora.”

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub recalled the anticipation she felt after Patterson’s election – which meant there would be two women on the five-person board.

“She was fun, with a great sense of humor – very, very intelligent – I was honored to be her friend,” Staub said.

The memorial service was lead by Rev. Donald Roberts for the former Sarasota city and county commissioner Nora Patterson at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Cathy Layton recalled Patterson as a mentor and friend then admitted, “what I loved most was giggles over dinner.

“Nora with her hair down was a secret treasure I’m happy to have known,” she added.

Steve Dakin recalled Patterson’s “low-key sense of humor and strong sense of humor,” exhibited through his and wife Karen Dakin’s 50-plus year friendship with John and Nora Patterson.

More than 200 attended a Celebration of Life for former Sarasota County Commissioner Nora Patterson Thursday.

“She proved on more than one occasion that a person could have all those qualities and still be an outstanding city council member and county commissioner,” he wrote. “We are proud to be her friend and lucky to have watched it happen.”

The final remembrance came from friends of the late Kimberly Patterson Murphy, the Pattersons’ daughter, who died in 2000 from complications related to leukemia, identified as: Judy, Jenny, Suzie, Nancy and the rest of the girls.

“Lucky enough to be growing up in Sarasota, Nora played a significant part in our learning to fish, waterski and drive a boat you two – meaning she and John – were the original free-range parents,” they wrote in the letter read by Roberts. “Nora and Johnny would send us off to explore, ride bikes, and have fun.

“However do not be fooled, Nora never hesitated to give us an appropriate measure of grief when she caught us going outside of the bounds – generally with Johnny trying to hold back a laugh and a Cheshire Cat grin from across the room.”

Catherine Randazzo from Florida Studio Theatre singing "I'll Fly Away" with Rev. Donald Roberts. A memorial service was held for former Sarasota city and county commissioner Nora Patterson at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

They recalled the time Pattterson took that group of teens to their first demonstration and “showed us, not through words or lectures, but by her actions and encouragement our most important life lessons.

"They are, in order, No. 1, you have a choice, use it wisely and to make the change you believe in. No. 2, you are smart, trust yourself, your decisions and your point of view. No. 3, you have no limits and your potential is endless. No. 4, choose a life partner who stands by your side and watches you soar with pride and love. No.5, and yes, you can take that fish off the hook.

“Looking back now on our lives .. so many of the courageous decisions we have made over the years were formed decades earlier, laughing around the Patterson family dining room, making signs and heading out the door to fight for what be believed in and be uniquely us.

“That was Nora, (signed) Judy, Jenny, Suzie, Nancy and the rest of the girls.”

