Former Salisbury City Council member, longtime firefighter Gary Comegys dies at age 69

Former Salisbury City Councilman Gary Allan Comegys died Tuesday at 69 years old while at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

According to his obituary at Dignity Memorial, the son of Susie “Sue” Skinner Comegys of Salisbury and the late Guy Rector Comegys was born in Dover, Del. He became well known throughout Salisbury and Wicomico County for public service as an elected official.

Life of service to Wicomico as council member, longtime firefighter

Then-city councilman Gary Comegys asks questions to developers of the old Salisbury Mall property as councilwoman Lynn Cathcart listens in December 2003. The development never came about.

He was a past member of the Salisbury City Council for eight years where he served as vice president; was a past member of the Wicomico County Humane Society for five years, where he served as president; and was a past member of the board of directors and past president for the Maryland Municipal League.

Comegys retired as an area construction engineer in 2009 after 36 years with the Maryland State Highway Administration. He was also a lifetime member of the Salisbury Fire Department, Station 16; and was a volunteer firefighter for 21 years and achieved the rank of 1st Assistant Chief of the department at Station 2.

Gary was a graduate of Queen Anne’s High School, attended Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University. His hobbies included surf fishing and camping on the beach.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife of 32 years, Debbie A. Comegys; a son, Travis Comegys of Ocean Pines; a brother, B. Keith Comegys; sister-in-law, Lynn Donoway; brother-in-law, Woody Cooper (Sue); two nephews, George Comegys (Ashley) and Matthew Comegys (Lodena), and a grand nephew, William Comegys, all of Hagerstown; a niece, Cari Pina; two grandnephews, Luis and Noah; and great-grandnephew, Luis; all of Ruskin, Fla; special friends, Don and Lynn Cathcart, TJ and Lana Maloney, and Jenny and Eddie Hastings; numerous cousins and many friends.

Firefighters Funeral Service set for Monday in Salisbury

A Firefighters Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury, with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Officiating will be Rev. Joel Beiler and Chaplain Cooper.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Former Salisbury City Council member, firefighter Gary Comegys dies