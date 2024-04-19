Former Sacramento manager sues Punch Bowl Social, says he was fired over family leave

The former general manager of downtown Sacramento’s Punch Bowl Social has sued the entertainment company, claiming he was fired in retaliation for plans to take family leave.

Dennis DiLosa, a Punch Bowl employee from June 2022 until September 2023, sued his former employer for damages in Sacramento County Superior Court on April 10.

In February 2023, after months of in vitro fertilization treatments, DiLosa and his wife learned she was pregnant. He told Punch Bowl’s then-regional director of operations, who “assured him it would not be a problem, and that they would implement a plan to ensure that there was coverage and a smooth transition,” according to the lawsuit.

But that supervisor stopped working for Punch Bowl in July, and in stepped a new director, James Wahl. DiLosa similarly told Wahl his wife was due in October, but was met with less support, according to his lawsuit.

“Wahl was mostly unhelpful regarding his leave or what Plaintiff had to do internally/logistically to request any leave related to his wife’s pregnancy or the birth of his children,” the lawsuit said.

On Sept. 14, DiLosa reportedly emailed the company’s human relations department telling them of his plans to take paternity leave, paid family leave, and/or baby bonding leave in accordance with the California Family Rights Act. He was fired four days later, which he believed to be retribution, according to the lawsuit.

A multi-story building with a restaurant, multiple bars and entertainment options such as bowling, arcade games and karaoke, Punch Bowl Social has been a 25,000-square foot downtown fixture since opening in December 2017 at 500 J St., Suite 100. The Denver-based company, which was purchased for $32 million in 2021 amid bankruptcy proceedings, has 14 locations nationwide.

Punch Bowl Social did not respond to requests for comment. DiLosa’s attorney also declined to answer additional questions about the case.

CFRA and its federal counterpart, the Family Medical Leave Act, entitle qualified employees to take up to 12 weeks unpaid time off for certain reasons, including birth and bonding with a newborn.

While few restaurants and bars offer paid parental leave — the United States is the only major developed nation that does not mandate doing so — a few noteworthy brands such as Sweetgreen, McDonald’s and Starbucks opt to offer such benefits.