Former Rutland cop, WRTA driver gets 18-20 year sentence for rape

Jason D. Briddon listens to opening statements at the start of his trial in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday.

WORCESTER ― A former Rutland police officer and Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver who was found guilty of raping a woman he met at a city bar in May 2007 has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said.

Jason D. Briddon was found guilty of rape by a 12-member jury earlier this month. He was found not guilty of an additional charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Briddon – a longtime WRTA bus driver and part-time Rutland police officer at the time of the assault – was originally charged in 2008.

His first trial ended in a mistrial, and his second with a conviction that was later vacated in 2022 by state Appeals Court justices who concluded that that Briddon's defense lawyer had made a substantial error in not calling his former wife to the stand to offer an alibi, as she had done in the first trial.

While on bail after his initial rape arrest, Briddon was arrested again for raping another woman. He was convicted in the second case and in 2010 sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison. He has already served his sentence in that case.

According to the allegations in the first case, the victim, who was 27 at the time, met Briddon at a Worcester bar.

Prosecutors said that after he had handed her an open beer, she fell ill and expressed that she was weak and dizzy and wanted to go home, accepting a ride from Briddon.

Instead of driving her home, he drove her to a rooming house, prosecutors said.

During the evening, the woman passed out. When she came to, the woman found Briddon on top of her, having sex without her consent.

While the defense requested a sentence of 10 to 12 years, Judge Karin Bell on Wednesday sentenced Briddon to serve 18 to 20 years, which was what prosecutors had recommended, a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former Rutland cop, WRTA driver gets 18-20 year sentence for rape