Former runner-up Zvonareva advances in US Open qualifying

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva of Russia beat China's Xinyun Han 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Monday to advance in the qualifying rounds for this year's U.S. Open.

The 32-year-old Zvonareva has not played in the main draw of a Grand Slam event since the 2015 Australian Open. In 2010, she lost the Wimbledon final to Serena Williams and the U.S. Open final to Kim Clijsters.

Zvonareva returned to competitive tennis this year after a two-year hiatus, during which she got married and gave birth. She would need to win two more qualifying matches to be assured a spot in the main draw.

On the men's side, Denis Shapovalov of Canada advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Denis Kudla. The 18-year-old Shapovalov recently defeated Juan Martin del Potro and Rafael Nadal in the Rogers Cup before losing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

