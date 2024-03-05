Former Royal Caribbean crew member accused of placing hidden camera in guests’ bathrooms

A former Royal Caribbean cruise line worker is in jail, accused of hiding a camera in guests’ bathrooms.

The cruise line notified Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the Broward Sheriff’s Office on February 26 about a crew member on board the “Symphony of the Seas” who had placed a camera in guests’ bathrooms to record them while the ship was in international waters.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Monday, HSI and CBP agents were waiting when the Symphony of the Seas arrived at Port Everglades from Haiti on March 3.

The ship’s security pointed agents to 34-year-old Arvin Mirasol, a citizen of the Philippines. The agents immediately seized Mirasol’s electronic devices, including a cell phone, various storage devices, and a camera.

Investigators say a preliminary examination of the files found on a USB device taken from Mirasol revealed multiple videos of nude women and young girls undressing in a bathroom.

During an interview, investigators say Mirasol admitted to taping a video camera in the guests’ bathrooms that he worked on as a stateroom attendant aboard the cruise ship.

As a state room attendant, Mirasol would service the cabins during the cruise, to include cleaning it throughout the voyage and restocking towels and linens.

Investigators say Mirasol explained to them how he would place the camera in the bathroom then “pleasure himself” after retrieving the camera and viewing the videos.

According to the complaint, Mirasol went on to admit that he had been placing the camera in the guests’ bathrooms since he started working on the Symphony of the Seas in December.

The complaint says, at one point, Marisol said “I want to control it, but I can’t.”

When asked how he decides which room to put the camera in, investigators say Mirasol told them “If I like who is in that room, I place it.”

He went on to say he would choose women and girls who appeared to be approximately 16 years of age and older.

The complaint says Mirasol also admitted that he would go into the cabins while guests were showering and hide under the bed while recording them with his cell phone.

Mirasol faces federal charges for production and possession of child pornography. Authorities in Broward County also charged him with six counts of video voyeurism.

Mirasol is being held in the Broward County jail on no bond.

“We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

