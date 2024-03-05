Former Rowan Co. elementary school teacher accused of sex crimes with student

A former elementary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly engaging in numerous sex crimes with a former student.

Sara Kathleen Majors was taken into custody on Feb. 22 after a four-month-long investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Deputies said Majors met her victim when she had previously been a teacher at Hurley Elementary School. The crimes were allegedly committed in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

She has officially been charged with eight counts of performing a sex act with a student, sixteen counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and sixteen counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger.

ALSO READ: Former Statesville police officer accused of child sex crimes

Deputies said after leaving Hurley Elementary School as a full-time teacher who had taught both 3rd and 5th grade, Majors had most recently taught at the North Carolina Cyber Academy, as well as Shade-Tree Academy, a homeschool.

After receiving a $900,000 secured bond, Majors made her first court appearance on Feb. 23.

VIDEO: Former Statesville police officer accused of child sex crimes



