Former Root executive sentenced to 4+ years in prison for embezzling from Columbus company

A former marketing executive for Root will spend more than four years in prison for embezzling more than $10.2 million from the Columbus-based auto insurer.

Brinson Caleb "BC" Silver, 43, of Culver City, California, spent the money on, among other things, homes in California and Florida, a $1.4 million yacht and an amphibious plane.

U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus, Jr. in federal court in Columbus sentenced Silver on Thursday to 51 months (4 years, 3 months) in prison. He pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud and contempt of court, and agreed to pay back the millions he stole.

Silver was Root's chief marketing officer from November 2021 through November 2022 and was let go when the insurer laid off 20% of its staff.

During Silver's time at Root, he entered into contracts with four vendors for marketing services, and directed that a portion of the proceeds go to his bank accounts in the name of shell companies Silver owned, according to court records.

Root said in a civil lawsuit filed last year against Silver that the company discovered his thefts after he left.

After Silver pleaded guilty in November, his attorney, Phil Templeton, told The Dispatch that Silver intends to repay the money that was stolen.

"His goal is to make restitution," Templeton said. "His goal is to resolve all of this."

