Former Rochester social worker gets prison time for sexually assaulting client

Mar. 5—ROCHESTER — A former Rochester social worker will serve time in prison for sexually assaulting a client she was treating.

Mandy Erin Hyland, 43, of Stewartville, was ordered Tuesday, March 5 in Olmsted County District Court to serve 32 months of a 48-month prison sentence for felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With good behavior, she will be eligible to serve 16 months on supervised release followed by 10 years of probation and be required to register as a sex offender.

Reading from a written statement, Hyland asked District Court Judge Christa M. Daily not to impose a prison sentence.

She apologized to her client, his family, her family and her clients.

"I ask for your grace and your mercy to allow me the opportunity to make amends and rebuild my life," Hyland said.

After the sentence was announced, Hyland was led from the courtroom in handcuffs after she said a tearful goodbye to family and church members who were in the courtroom in support of her.

Daily said there were no outstanding circumstances in the case to depart from sentencing guidelines and imposed a mid-level sentence on the conviction. Daily noted the pre-sentence investigation suggested a sentence in the upward range of penalties.

Olmsted Assistant County Attorney Arianna Whitney asked the court to impose a 48-month sentence due to the severity of the crime. Clients in the victim's position are vulnerable but are taking steps toward rehabilitation, Whitney said.

"They want to change their life," Whitney said. "To see a trained professional take advantage of that is a travesty."

Whitney said it's a rare case to have a victim client who has also been a defendant in court cases. The man had a history of drug abuse and related criminal charges. Working with him had been difficult in part due to trust issues likely as a result of the circumstances in the case, she said.

The man with whom Hyland engaged in a sexual relationship also addressed the court before sentence. He asked for leniency against Hyland.

"I know she has remorse," he said, adding he didn't believe she initiated the relationship with any ill intent.

Hyland pressed her face against her balled hand while he spoke and did not look at him as he sat at the opposite end of the counsel table in the courtroom.

The man expressed conflicting emotions about the ordeal.

"I feel like some pawn in a game ... I don't feel comfortable," he said.

Hyland was treating the man while she was working as a licensed independent clinical social worker for a Rochester psychology office when she began a sexual relationship with him.

An investigation into the relationship began in April 2023 from a report to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center

.

Hyland was charged in June with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. In July, she was ordered by the court to have no contact with the man. Records showed she used false names to continue contact with the man and continued texting him.

She was taken into custody in October 2023 for violating the no-contact order

.

Hyland, who had been practicing since 2008, was ordered by the Minnesota Board of Social Work in August 2023 to cease practicing.