Former RNC chair: Donald Trump's polling lead despite felony charges is an 'abomination'

WASHINGTON – Michael Steele, former head of the Republican National Committee, called former President Donald Trump’s polling lead, despite his numerous felony charges, an “abomination.”

“It says a lot about us doesn’t it,” Steele said Thursday on a panel on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour.” “It is an abomination. It’s embarrassing.”

The presumptive GOP nominee is slated to appear in a New York courtroom to face trial in his criminal hush money trial. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

“It shows a level of desperation that we think that Donald Trump who’s gonna solve all our problems. America’s never looked to one person to do that,” Steele said.

Steele led the RNC from 2009 to 2011 as the committee’s first Black chairman and has since been a regular political analyst on MSNBC since leaving the committee. The former RNC chief is a frequent critic of Trump and endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“There is no shame. There is no embarrassment with Donald Trump,” Steele added. “It really is all about him.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Abomination: Ex-RNC head says of Trump's lead despite felony charges