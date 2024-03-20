Former Riviera Beach pastor among 6 charged with theft of $3 million in CARES Act money

WEST PALM BEACH — The State Attorney’s Office this week announced the arrest of six people, including a former pastor of a church in Riviera Beach, accused of stealing more than $3 million from the Paycheck Protection Program to fund gambling sprees at the Seminole Casino, airline tickets, a Jaguar SUV and other personal expenses.

James Paul, Daniva Paul, Theresa Margaret Young, Johnley Jorcilien, Derrick Worrell and Holmer Altidor face felony charges of organized scheme to defraud and money laundering. Altidor preached at First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach before the congregation shuttered in 2022 as a result of mismanaged funds.

Their arrests were a joint effort between the State Attorney’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which formed a task force last year targeting people suspected of filing fraudulent claims for federal loans.

Investigators on the task force said the six arrested individuals either lied about having legitimate businesses or claimed they needed PPP money to pay nonexistent employees. Law-enforcement officials said they used forged documents, fabricated tax forms and false certifications to do so.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said the task force has resulted in 11 arrests since its inception in 2023. Investigators continue to work on “dozens of cases” amounting to $20 million in fraudulent loans for false business expenses, he said Monday.

Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — or CARES — Act in March 2020. The economic stimulus bill was intended to help businesses suffering from the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the bill created the Paycheck Protection Program, a Small Business Administration-backed effort providing businesses with fewer than 300 employees with money to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits. The program ended in May 2021.

Aronberg said his office will seek restitution from PPP fraudsters on behalf of the Small Business Administration, but added that “you can’t get blood from a stone.”

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

