Former Ridgefield Park mayor George Fosdick has died

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

George Fosdick, the former Ridgefield Park mayor who stepped down in 2020 after serving almost 30 years in office, has died.

Fosdick served on the Board of Commissioners for 36 years, 28 of those as mayor.

"At some point, you realize it's time to move on," Fosdick told NorthJersey.com when he retired in May 2020. "Whatever time I have left, I'd like to spend some more time with my family and friends."

A post on the village's Facebook page said Fosdick's "passion for Ridgefield Park was boundless."

Ridgefield Park Mayor George Fosdick

He had a role in the development of Overpeck Park, the post said, and provided support for the Ridgefield Nature Preserve. In 2018, Fosdick advocated for a pedestrian bridge to be built over the New Jersey Turnpike to give residents access to Overpeck Park.

"His vision shaped the very fabric of our town," the post said.

Fosdick was a volunteer firefighter with Truck Co. 2 for almost 60 years, was a Master Mason and an Eagle Scout. He was a history teacher in Ridgefield Park and was known as the village's historian.

"George's booming voice and commanding public speaking were fixtures at countless town events, capturing the community's attention," the post said. "Many will fondly recall his weekly hosting of RPTV, complete with a beloved local trivia contest that not only showcased his passion for Ridgefield Park's history but also fostered a profound sense of unity among residents."

Ridgefield Park Mayor George Fosdick speaks during the Gloria Jean Popp Memorial Walkway dedication ceremony in Ridgefield Park on Nov. 7, 2019.

The village's post praised Fosdick's dedication to Ridgefield Park, saying he showed what it meant to be part of a community and how important it was to get involved.

The former mayor left "an indelible mark on the lives he touched," the post added.

Fosdick leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Vorhees-Ingwerson Funeral Home, 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Former Ridgefield Park mayor George Fosdick has died