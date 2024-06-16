Former Rickreall Dairy proposed as site for waste transfer facility

Under a proposed purchase, about 35 acres of the former Rickreall Dairy would become the site of a waste transfer facility where all waste from Polk County is initially taken.

Polk County identified a need for a waste transfer facility for household waste to be stored and sorted in the 1970s.

Nic Dahl thinks he’s found the site and has a plan to build out a waste transfer facility in Rickreall. Dahl's Apple Tree Holdings has reached an agreement in principal to purchase about 35 acres of the former Rickreall Dairy to turn it into ReHub Polk, the first waste transfer facility in the county.

“We have looked at a lot of different sites," said the 43-year-old Dahl, who has been in the waste business pretty much since he was born. "This one really fit what we were looking for.”

Nic Dahl stands in front of the former Rickreall Dairy. He is proposing to turn the property into a waste transfer station for Polk County.

The Rickreall Dairy closed in May 2023, and owner Louie Kazemier put the 722-acre property up for sale.

“He also had a facility that we could look at converting.” Dahl said. “That’s why we took a look at this facility and said, it could be a suitable facility. On top of that, we wanted to make sure we don’t disrupt the tillable ground.”

He said the proposal does not include the rest of the land and the water retention pond — the giant one that is easily spotted from Highway 22 and sometimes smells foul, especially on hot days — eventually will be cleaned out with no cows there.

Finding a potential site in the former Rickreall Dairy

Apple Tree has applied to Polk County for a franchise agreement to be the waste management hub.

Polk County administrator Greg Hansen said the county commissioners will hold a public hearing about the proposed franchise agreement — which would give ReHub the exclusive right to be the site where all garbage haulers in the county bring waste. The board of commissioners will determine if the county enters into the agreement.

In exchange for the franchise, the transfer station will have to pay $1 per ton of solid waste and 1% of gross waste receipts in the first year to Polk County. The amount would increase by $1 per ton and 1% each year until the fifth year.

But the county and cities will need to get all of the garbage haulers to agree.

Garbage haulers in Polk County — Brant Sanitary Service in Monmouth, Capitol Recycling and Valley Recycling/Disposal in West Salem, Allied Waste of Dallas, and Western Oregon Waste of McMinnville — currently haul collected trash to the Coffin Butte Landfill north of Corvallis.

Hansen said all of those waste haulers have franchise agreements with the Polk County.

If approved, Dahl will have to apply for a conditional use permit, which will consider the impacts on things like traffic and land use. And since Rickreall is an unincorporated community, the county commissioners will determine the permit's fate.

Dahl said he doesn't yet know when he will apply.

A rendering of what ReHub Polk, a proposed waste transfer station in Rickreall, would look like when completed.

Hansen said the county could place requirements, such as traffic changes, on the permit.

“If they’re adding 100 times the traffic, we may ask for a left turn lane to get into the facility,” Hansen said. “Or if the road wasn’t designed to carry all that weight, because you’re putting a lot more vehicles and heavy vehicles.”

Dahl said two-lane Rickreall Road, which borders the site, handled a lot of volume from the dairy for three decades without problems.

“Having a dairy farm that ran 24/7, there were feed trucks coming and going all day long, cow trucks coming, milk trucks coming, workers coming and going, it was a very humming facility and it operated 24/7, never shut down,” Dahl said.

“We operate six days a week. We’re not going to operate on Sundays. And our hours are limited.”

Plans for building waste transfer facility in Rickreall

The initial plans for ReHub Polk involve employing 18 people there full-time to operate it.

Most of the buildings at the former dairy are open air, meaning the contents are open to the elements.

Dahl proposes to have nearly everything at the site in enclosed building, to minimize impacts on the environment and the better control the waste.

“Being sure we want to be good neighbors, we want to make sure we’re ahead of that curve,” Dahl said.

The main building for garbage would be built where the rusty open-air buildings have held hundreds of cows at a time for decades. Dahl said that all waste brought into the facility would be unloaded and sorted in the new building, compacted and shipped out.

“That’s why we have advanced so far with our designs of our facilities. And now we have fire rovers (to put out any potential fires from things like batteries). Who would have ever thought of that technology?”

Nic Dahl is proposing to purchase part of the former Rickreall Dairy and convert into a waste transfer facility.

Other buildings would be reused or repaired for other purposes, like sorting and storing garbage before it is shipped out to an end destination to be determined.

Dahl said the plan is to build a stormwater retention system that would be used to keep dust down in the summer and for community fire suppression needs.

He said he plans to have an area where residents can drop off their recycling for free.

Construction could start in the fall of 2025 and the facility completed in 2027.

“Whether the community wants it out there or not will impact all those things,” Hansen said.

Growing up in the waste management field

Dahl’s grandfather, Gene, started Dahl Disposal in Waldport in 1964, and he’s had many family members involved in the industry since then.

Dahl said his first job was picking up litter at the Agate Beach Landfill in Newport when he was in fourth grade.

“As soon as you got the litter picked up the winds kicked back up in the afternoon and you had to do it again,” Dahl said.

He was involved in the management of Dahl Disposal while attending Linfield College and was part of that company until 2022.

His brother, Zack, owns that company now, and he has a cousin who owns another waste management company in the Portland area.

In 2023, Dahl purchased Loren’s Sanitation — which is based in and serves Keizer — from Wayne Thackery.

Dahl also is the co-owner of Marion Resource Recovery Facility, a waste transfer facility in Brooks, and North Marion Recycling and Disposal, which serves St. Paul, Donald and the surrounding communities.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Waste transfer facility proposed for former Rickreall Dairy