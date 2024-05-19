Former Republican Representative bailed out of Osceola County jail

A former state representative is now in trouble with the law. Republican Mike Horner appeared before an Osceola County judge on Saturday, accused of battering an elected official.

That elected official is Osceola County School Board member Jon Arguello.

According to the Saint Cloud Police, the two had a fight at a local restaurant. Police officers were called to the location to help the owners after they trespassed one of the men from their property.

Channel 9 learned that Arguello was at a political fundraiser for Orange-Osceola state attorney Andrew Bain before the altercation.

He uploaded a 13-second video of the two men arguing, when Mike Horner tried to grab his phone.

The GOP state lawmaker used to represent parts of Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties.

His first term was in 2008, and he was elected again to represent District 79 in the following term. Horner has now been bailed out of the Osceola County jail.

Channel 9 reached out to the former representative for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.

