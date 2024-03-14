Former Ramsey County, N.D., sheriff's deputy sentenced for federal child pornography possession

Mar. 13—GRAND FORKS — A former Ramsey County, North Dakota, sheriff's deputy was sentenced on Tuesday, March 12, to 78 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Michael John Hull, 25, pleaded guilty to one count, but was originally charged with two. The other charge was dismissed through a plea agreement that was proposed in September.

Hull was arrested in January 2023

after a search warrant was executed at his residence and he was interviewed by law enforcement, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in the case.

He was first charged in Ramsey County with one count of Class C felony possession of certain materials prohibited, however, in May,

he was charged by indictment with federal crimes

— two counts of possession of materials containing child pornography along with a forfeiture allegation.

According to the federal indictment, Hull possessed electronic files that depicted minors younger than 12 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The Ramsey County case was dismissed after federal charges were filed. A federal warrant was issued and Hull was arrested on May 12, 2023. He was released the same day of his initial appearance and placed on electronic home monitoring.

While out of custody, Hull began sex offender treatment. At the time of sentencing, he was in phase III of treatment, according to the sentencing memorandum. He also found employment after being fired from his sheriff's deputy position, and attended mental health treatment.

During his pre-sentence investigation interview, Hull reportedly said he's been addicted to pornography since he was 13 years old.

Based on the offenses, Hull's history and other factors, he fit under U.S. sentencing guidelines that recommend a sentence from 78 to 97 months. The defense requested a sentence of 36 months, followed by five years of supervised release.

Hull was ultimately sentenced to 78 months, which he will serve in a federal facility that offers a sex offender management program, as requested by the defense. Hull's judgment document says he should be allowed to participate in education or vocational opportunities, as well as any mental health treatment deemed appropriate by the Bureau of Prisons.

Hull has credit for six days served in custody. Upon completing his prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Hull is required to register as a sex offender. He also has specific supervision conditions based on the nature of his offense, such as no direct contact with children unless permitted by his probation officer and no internet access.