Former Raiders player to avoid jail time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Las Vegas Raiders player Chandler Jones is not expected to serve jail time after allegedly violating a temporary protection order last year, according to court records.

The former defensive end faces two misdemeanor charges for the crime police said happened back in September.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Jones was accused of violating a temporary protection order on Sept. 28, after visiting the home of a person who had filed the protection order. At the time he was also accused of taking items from the person’s home and then sending videos that appeared to show him burning the items, according to the arrest report.

Days after his arrest, Jones was released from the team.

A status check hearing on the requirements is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.