Former Pulaski Academy instructor arrested, charged with felony stalking, child porn possession

FAUKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A former teacher has resigned from his position at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock after being arrested and charged with two felonies involving children in Faulkner County.

Authorities report that 49-year-old Kyle Ray Vaughn had his first court hearing Tuesday in Faulkner County, where he is facing charges of internet stalking of a child and possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Both charges are felonies under Arkansas law.

Vaughn had previously served as the English department chair at Pulaski Academy, but in a statement, school president Rachel Deems said Vaughn resigned from his teaching post effective immediately.

Kyle Ray Vaughn booking photo (Image courtesy Faulkner County Detention Center)

Deems noted that the school was “deeply disconcerted to learn of these charges against our former faculty member” and that officials have no indication of Vaugn being “engaged in inappropriate behavior or boundary crossing” with any PA students.

“Our focus and priority remain on supporting our community and ensuring students have the resources available to process this news,” she said in a statement. “Ours is a culture steeped in student safety, and we are committed to nurturing an environment that is challenging, supportive and secure.”

Court records show Vaughn was detained by police near Mathews Park in Greenbrier on May 28. The records state a person posing on an app as a 14-year-old girl started an online conversation with Vaughn and agreed to meet with him at the park.

The affidavit goes on to state that officers with the Greenbrier Police Department were informed by the person posing as the teen about the meeting and that police went to the park to observe Vaughn.

The police stated that Vaughn drove around the park for about 20 minutes before leaving, and a short time later he was stopped for speeding. During that stop officers said they asked Vaughn about his stop in the park, and they said he told them he thought he was meeting the teen.

The court documents note that Vaughn gave a written statement admitting that he intended to meet the 14-year-old to teach her sex acts.

Vaughn was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Facility Tuesday morning. His attorney entered a plea of not guilty during an afternoon hearing.

