Former Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 12 years for rape

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former Sheriff’s Deputy in Prince George’s County was sentenced after he raped the mother of his child in 2022.

Brandon Burroughs, 37, of Upper Marlboro, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but 12 years suspended. He was found guilty on Feb. 16 of second-degree rape.

The Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney said that in October 2022, Burroughs went to the woman’s home. He refused her requests for him to leave, went into her bedroom and raped her while their one-year-old daughter was in another room.

The incident was captured on a home audio recording.

The victim and her parents were in the courtroom during the sentencing. She detailed the assault and shared how it continues to affect her.

The judge noted that the case was especially troubling because Burroughs raped the victim while their young child was close by.

“We are pleased with this above guidelines sentence and believe that it was appropriate under the circumstances presented in this case,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

