Former Presidents Launch 'One Appeal America' Campaign To Help Hurricane Victims

The five living former US presidents have joined forces to launch an initiative to raise funds for organizations assisting the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, George H.W. Bush’s office announced Thursday.

The campaign, "One America Appeal," started with a public service announcement (PSA) featuring Barack Obama, George W. Bush. Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter aired first during the first NFL game of the season Thursday night.

"People are hurting down here," George W. Bush, who lives in Dallas, is heard saying in the video, "but as one Texan put it, ‘We’ve got more love in Texas than water.'"

While the ad showed all the former presidents speaking about the campaign, President Donald Trump was neither mentioned in the ad nor as part of the campaign.

However, that didn't stop Trump from jumping into the fray and tweeting his support for the campaign. "We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water," the president tweeted.

Trump's bid to "invite himself to the party" after the announcement of the campaign led Twitter users to react in hilarious ways.

The former presidents "were inspired to come together to lend their support to the people and communities affected and to the first responders, organizations, volunteers and neighbors who have been providing assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey," according to a press release from George H.W. Bush's office, ABC News reported.

In the PSA, Bill Clinton says, "Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction, while also bringing out the best in humanity."

He is followed by Obama, who is heard saying, "As former presidents, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover."

Another PSA is expected to be launched this weekend. The initiative was first intended toward helping and raising funds only for Hurricane Harvey victims. However, with Hurricane Irma making its way to hit Florida, where Carter lives, the campaign has been expanded to include relief from both the storms.

According to the press release, "A special restricted account has been established through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation to collect and quickly distribute donations to ensure 100 cents out of every dollar goes to assist hurricane victims."

The donations will be distributed to two charities, the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and the Rebuild Texas Fund.

You can provide your donations online at oneamericaappeal.org, the campaign's official website. "Every storm is unique, but a look at Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented intensity helps explain why the One America Appeal came to life," read a message on the website.

This is not the first time presidents have teamed up to help raise funds and provide relief to natural disaster victims.

Clinton and George W. Bush teamed up in 2010 to form a nonprofit organization to help the victims of a devastating earthquake in Haiti. The foundation raised $54.4 million for the victims, according to the New York Times.

In 2005, Clinton and George H.W. Bush had joined forces to raise money for relief efforts after the Asian tsunami and later Hurricane Katrina that struck the Gulf Coast.

