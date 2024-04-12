Former president, wife sue Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Calvin University president and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging breach of contract, discrimination and defamation.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court on behalf of former President Wiebe Boer and his wife, Joanna Boer.

In February, Wiebe Boer resigned after “unwelcome and inappropriate” communication with a “non-student member of the campus community,” according to the university. He took the job in 2022.

THE ALLEGATIONS

The complaint alleges Wiebe Boer was called to a meeting Feb. 22 with a group of Calvin administrators, where he learned for the first time of accusations against him by an employee of a contractor that Calvin uses to staff events at DeWit Manor, the on-campus home of the university president. The accusations centered on text messages, which administrators had apparently been investigating for about two weeks, according to the complaint.

Wiebe Boer was “stunned” and “acknowledged texting with Complainant but did not agree that the texts were unwanted or inappropriate,” the lawsuit says. According to the lawsuit, the texts were not sexual, and the complainant had approached him in public, never showed discomfort and actively participated in conversations, even asking him to autograph a book for her.

The university allegedly told Wiebe Boer that he could not go anywhere on campus besides DeWit Manor, that staff would be told he was gone for personal reasons and that he could not contact anyone in the campus community besides immediate family and one trusted advisor. If he disobeyed, he would be terminated, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 24, the lawsuit says Wiebe Boer was given 15 minutes to address the university Board of Trustees, in which he admitted texting the complainant had been a mistake but denied other unprofessional conduct. He also offered to undergo a Title IX investigation, according to the suit.

Hours later, the board chair allegedly called Wiebe Boer and said the board had the votes to fire him. The chair allegedly said Wiebe Boer could resign, and if he resigned, he could have a say in the public statement the university would release.

Wiebe Boer was given a 7 p.m. deadline to resign, according to the lawsuit. Then, the board chair allegedly moved the deadline up to 5 p.m. Wiebe Boer agreed to resign at 4:55 p.m., the lawsuit says.

An administrator implied to Joanna Boer that the board had decided not to conduct a Title IX investigation as a “kindness” to the Boers, according to the complaint.

Believing the university was prepared to go public with Wiebe Boer’s resignation, the lawsuit says the Boers were able to retain legal representation on the afternoon of Feb. 26.

According to the lawsuit, Calvin University on the same day released “a misleading, vague, and unnecessarily damaging public statement” about Wiebe Boer’s departure, which falsely implied that he had been afforded Title IX due process protections. The complaint says despite what had been promised, Wiebe Boer had no say in the university’s statement.

The complaint alleges the university’s statement sparked “significant speculation and harmful false conclusions,” citing graffiti on campus the next day that read “justice for victims of Boer’s sexual harassment.”

The lawsuit continues to say that negotiations between the Boers and Calvin broke down, particularly in regard to when the Boers would move out of DeWit Manor. The university asked the Boers to be out by April 15, while the Boers asked for more time. After many hours of mediation, Calvin allegedly rejected the Boers’ last counteroffer and “declared that it was no longer negotiating.”

While the Boers were on family vacation, the complaint alleges Calvin officials on April 2 entered DeWit Manor and changed the locks. When they returned on April 7, the lawsuit says they were only allowed to enter one at a time, with a security officer present, to collect some belongings to bring to their temporary accommodations.

According to the lawsuit, Calvin officials have also alleged there were other complainants against Wiebe Boer — “seemingly trying to create the inference of a pattern” — but the investigation only involved the one complainant.

With regard to Wiebe Boer, the university is accused of breach of contract. The lawsuit says Calvin constructively terminated him without properly finding he had engaged in serious misconduct, then would not pay him a year of salary continuation without other requirements.

The lawsuit also accuses Calvin of defamation, saying it intentionally painted Wiebe Boer in a false light and damaged his reputation.

Finally, Calvin is accused of discriminating against Joanna Boer on account of her sex and race. According to the lawsuit, Joanna Boer was the first woman of color to serve as Calvin’s “first lady,” for which she was paid as a university employee.

The complaint alleges Joanna Boer was allowed less discretion in her role than other people in similar positions. It also alleges the university limited her ability to do her job, refused to give her the budget and policies she needed and prioritized her appearance over her work.

“Ms. Boer’s time working at Calvin was complicated—as she loved the community, was deeply committed to her role on campus, and worked tirelessly for a space based on equality and acceptance for all, but she did not receive the same respect and acceptance in return,” the lawsuit reads. “Rather, key members of Calvin’s administration frequently undermined her, belittled her, and unduly challenged her.”

According to the complaint, in one case, an administrator found an event Joanna Boer had planned “incredibly inappropriate.” When they spoke about it, the administrator allegedly grew frustrated and later that day told Joanna Boer to “focus on (her) kids.”

Joanna Boer spoke with administrators about her concerns, the lawsuit says, but her “struggles” continued.

The lawsuit asks the court to award the Boers various damages, costs and fees.

UNIVERSITY RESPONSE

In a statement provided to News 8, the Calvin University Board of Trustees said:

Ultimately, Dr. Boer’s employment at Calvin was governed by an employment agreement that gives the Board the authority to determine his fitness to remain in the role. The Board recently conducted a careful and thorough review that resulted in a unanimous Board affirmation of the process of information-gathering and deliberation that led to Dr. Boer’s resignation. The Board remains confident that Dr. Boer’s decision to resign, and the Board’s decision to accept his resignation, are in the best interests of all involved. We continue to lament the concern, confusion, and frustration this abrupt transition has caused for some in our community, and are disappointed by the numerous misrepresentations in the Boers’ legal complaint that will create additional confusion. We look forward to correcting the record through the appropriate legal processes.

