Former President Trump speaks in Vandalia for rally in support of Bernie Moreno

Former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd in the Miami Valley Saturday.

Trump spoke in support of U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally.

>> ‘Thought I was gonna meet Jesus;’ Man hides under mattress as tornado hits home

Moreno is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary for Senate this month.

On Saturday, Trump referred to Moreno as a “fantastic guy,” calling him both a “hero” and a “winner.”, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Trump seemed both confident in his own campaign and also Moreno’s.

“We’re going to take back the Senate [and] we’re going to win Ohio,” Trump said.

The winner of the primaries will go up against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.







