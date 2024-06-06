Former President Trump is now a felon. Other felons should enjoy the same freedoms as Trump

Before my dad made his journey, he used to patronize a breakfast establishment where his veteran brothers and dad would fellowship. One day, a young homeless man came into the restaurant. My dad invited him to join him at his table. Then Dad asked, "Do you want anything to eat or drink?"

The young man responded, "Sir, I do not have any money." My dad smiling replied, "I did not ask you that." The young man ordered a huge meal. Dad was overjoyed because he knew the young man was hungry.

After the young man ate, he told my dad that he was unable to repay him because he had just been released from prison, was homeless and without employment. He also shared about all the crimes he committed that resulted in his rightful conviction and imprisonment. After his story, my dad told him, "I do not ever want you to pay me back, but I want you to do one thing: Stop sharing that story. You paid your debt to society. You have a new beginning, so now do better."

Several years later, that same young man traveled across the state to serve as a pallbearer at my dad's funeral.

Perhaps the media is getting carried away with the "Trump is guilty" of 34 felony indictments. If the Bible has taught us anything, it's this one truth ― that all sin is the same in the eyes of God; with this in mind, and former President Donald Trump being a newly convicted felon, we now have an opportunity, and responsibility, to rebrand the category of "felon."

Since a felon can somehow still be a presidential nominee, why can a felon be denied employment by a potential employer? If a felon can potentially hold the office of president, why then, can a felon not vote? Or bear arms? Better yet, since convicted felons are not allowed to travel abroad, how will this felonious Trump conduct in-person, international work trips for official United States business?

As a community, with our former, and potentially future, president being a convicted felon, we have the opportunity to encourage change and eradicate the barriers that prevent flag-loving American felons from being engaged as fully as felony-free American citizens.

The rebranding of "felon" is timely and necessary because, after serving their prison time, so many returning citizens are denied the full opportunity to move past the errors of their choices or the forced guilty pleas in this unbalanced legal system, even after paying their debt to society.

If Donald Trump does not serve prison time but gets to move past these verdicts, where is the justice in holding back other felons from rejoining the ranks of society again?

Theresa Hinman

Theresa Hinman is a member of the Ponca Nation.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Since Donald Trump is a felon, it's time to rebrand the word