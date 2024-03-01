Former President Trump expected in federal court in Fort Pierce for hearing in documents case

FORT PIERCE − Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear Friday at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse for a 10 a.m. hearing in his classified documents case.

The hearing is open to the public and media on a first-come, first-serve basis. No electronic devices are allowed in the courthouse.

United States District Judge Aileen Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, is pictured in this 2021 portrait.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is expected to discuss the May 20 trial date and pretrial preparations, which could delay scheduling the trial. She may also discuss disputes between lawyers related to proposed redactions to highly classified documents involved in the case, and other issues.

8:25 a.m. Trump supporters organize around Fort Pierce courthouse

There are about 30 Trump supporters setting up around the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce for Trump's arrival for a 10 a.m. hearing in his classified documents case. Big flags are flying, loud music is playing and merchandise is for sale.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump organize early March 1, 2024 in front of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce for his arrival for a 10 a.m. hearing in his classified documents case.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump organize early March 1, 2024 in front of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce for his arrival for a 10 a.m. hearing in his classified documents case. There is a lot of merchandise for sale.

8:00 a.m.: Has Trump been to a hearing in Fort Pierce?

Trump arrives at the federal courthouse for a classified documents sealed hearing in Fort Pierce on Monday, Feb, 12, 2024.

It’s the second time Trump has been at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce. On Feb. 12, he attended a hearing related to the charges of mishandling classified documents.

A crowd of about 200 people lined Fifth Street behind the courthouse ahead of the hearing before Cannon. Trump and his attorneys were at the courthouse to attend a “sealed” hearing to in part discuss with Cannon the classified documents involved in the case.

7:50 a.m.: What is Trump's classified documents case?

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled former President Donald Trump's classified documents criminal trial to begin Aug. 14 at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce at 101 N. U.S. 1. She has since rescheduled it to May 20-31, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump and his two codefendants, Walt Nauta, his valet and bodyguard, and Carlos de Oliveira, property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, are criminally charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered on Aug. 8, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Trump faces 41 charges of keeping and hiding documents with classified markings at his Mar-a-Lago estate. More than 300 classified documents were recovered from Mar-a-Lago more than a year after Trump left the White House, most under subpoena in June 2022 or during the FBI search in August 2022.

