Former president of Pennsylvania softball league sentenced on child sex crimes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The former president of South Central PA Softball pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sex crimes against children, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Tierno Jr., 34, of Dover, pleaded guilty to his charges of solicitation of sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

He was sentenced to five years of probation by Judge Reinaker and must also register as a sex offender for 25 years, the DA’s Office stated.

The investigation into Tierno began in August when officers from Spring Garden Township Police in York County reached out to Elizabethtown police regarding a child pornography case, the charging documents state.

Ex-Shippensburg University employee allegedly spent $14K on school bank card

Tierno sent sexual messages and pictures over Facebook and Snapchat to a boy, police discovered. Tierno admitted when he was interviewed that he was talking about sexual things with a minor, police said in a criminal complaint.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

He is only allowed to be unsupervised with his three in-home biological children, the DA’s Office says, and will undergo an evaluation in the next thirty days to determine if he is a sexually violent predator.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.