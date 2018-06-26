Former President George H. W. Bush Met With Bill Clinton and You Better Believe He Wore the Correct Socks

When Bill Clinton came to visit, George H. W. Bush showed off his sweet side by sporting a unique pair of socks that featured the face of the Democrat who beat him more than 25 years ago.

Bush, 94, has a history of expressing himself with a dapper sartorial sense, primarily with the strength of his sock game.

During Clinton’s visit to Bush’s home in coastal Kennebunkport, Maine, the two former U.S. presidents shared a laugh. But the socks were the true political talking point.

In case there was any doubt that POTUS No. 41 was prepared for his meeting with POTUS No. 42, Bush shared a picture of his fancy feet to his personal Twitter account along with a lighthearted caption.

“Special visit today with a great friend — and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion,” Bush tweeted, referencing The President is Missing, the thriller Clinton co-wrote with James Patterson.

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Predictably, people were all in, expressing everything from adoration to laughter about the tribute.

Bush never met a sock with a message he didn’t like. At Barbara Bush’s funeral in April, he wore socks decorated with stacks of colorful books to honor her long devotion to literacy.

Clinton also met Sully, the new service dog the Bush family has enlisted.