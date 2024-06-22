Former President Donald Trump Tells Crowd He Wants an ‘Iron Dome’ Over America

Former President Donald Trump work shopped some new lines during a campaign rally at the “Faith and Freedom” conference in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

“Israel has it, why don’t we have it?” Trump asked the crowd before telling them he would build a “great Iron Dome” in the U.S. if he is elected. He promised that the construction of the missile defense system would “create jobs.”

Trump also told the crowd that he has “wounds all over my body,” assuring them that if he “took this shirt off, you'd see a beautiful, beautiful person but you’d see wounds all over me.”

“I’ve taken a lot of wounds. More than, I suspect, any president ever,” Trump added. Evidently, he has not heard of John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan or William McKinley.

Trump also played the greatest hits, reiterating to the audience his newly-minted shark attack-boat battery electrocution gambit with a little twist about a snake.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds Tic Tac containers while talking about inflation. Evelyn Hockstein

He also assured his audience he will “shut down the Federal Department of Education,” before promising to spend less than “half” of what President Biden is currently spending on education.

“There will be two people in Washington, the two people will make sure that, we will have to guarantee that they are teaching a little English,” Trump said of his plan for the Department of Education.

Trump was also not concerned about voter turn-out, telling the audience, “we don’t need the votes, we have the votes. I don’t care, all we need to do is guard the votes... I want the steal stopped.”

Trump also referred to his hush-money case as a “show trial” before telling the crowd he knows “more about lawyers than anyone.”

While talking about inflation, Trump pulled two boxes of Tic Tacs from his suit jacket, one comically smaller than the other, which he claimed demonstrated “what inflation does to you.” Trump waved the two boxes from side to side as the crowd roared with laughter.

TICTACFLATION: This is called "Biden Tic Tac's"—this is Bidenflation! pic.twitter.com/SLQyaWm23O — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) May 18, 2024

Read more at The Daily Beast.

