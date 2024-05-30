Former President Donald Trump to be sentenced days before the Milwaukee Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced just four days before the Republican National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee.

A New York jury convicted Trump Thursday on all 34 felony counts in a case in which prosecutors said he had falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

It wasn't immediately clear Thursday how Trump's July 11 sentencing will affect planning for the Milwaukee convention where he is expected to officially accept the Republican Party nomination for president.

The RNC will take place July 15-18 in downtown Milwaukee.

Republican National Convention officials did not immediately have a comment.

This story will be updated.

