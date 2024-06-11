Former President Donald Trump to hold roundtable discussion in Detroit Saturday

Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan this weekend, holding a community roundtable at the 180 Church in northwest Detroit.

The event comes as Trump − who is de facto Republican presidential nominee this year − is set to give the keynote speech at the People's Convention being held by Turning Point Action at Huntington Place in Detroit this weekend. Turning Point Action is a nonprofit group founded to "embolden the conservative base through grassroots activism and provide voters with the necessary resources to elect true conservative leaders," according to its website.

It also comes as he's trying to attract Black voters to his reelection campaign.

The timing of the keynote speech hasn't been released nor has the names of those participating in the "community roundtable," which is set to take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the 180 Church at 13660 Stansbury Ave. in Detroit. It was not immediately clear if it would be open to the public or if audience members would be asked to get free tickets, as has often been the case in the past.

In a news release, the Trump campaign said Trump, who is running for reelection against incumbent President Joe Biden, would discuss "how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Detroit and the state of Michigan." Michigan is expected to be a key battleground state in this year's election.

Trump has been visiting Michigan regularly for some time now, having last been in the state on May 1 for a rally at MBS Airport in Saginaw County.

180 Church is a Christian evangelical denomination that believes the Bible is the "inspired and inerrant Word of God and totally accurate in all matters it addresses," according to its website.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former President Trump to hold roundtable discussion in Detroit