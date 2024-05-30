Former President Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in NY criminal hush money case

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial, which centered on allegations that he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Prosecutors initially charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. They alleged Trump falsified the records to conceal unlawfully interfering in the 2016 presidential election through the $130,000 hush money payment, making the falsification charges felonies.

The more-than six weeks-long trial against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was the first criminal trial in United States history against a former president. Trump's conviction marks another historic moment, with an uncertain impact on the 2024 presidential election.

Jury reaches a verdict

Jurors confirmed that they had reached a verdict in a note signed by the foreperson at 4:20 p.m. local time. Jurors have requested an extra 30 minutes to fill out forms and take other steps, according to Judge Juan Merchan.

The former president, his attorneys, prosecutors reporters and others were waiting in near silence in the courtroom as the jury entered the courtroom.

