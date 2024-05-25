Former President Donald Trump is coming to the Coca-Cola 600, and so are Democrats

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend, and Democrats are taking it as an opportunity to remind voters about the former president’s controversial policy positions.

Two billboards will be visible in high-trafficked areas of Charlotte, stating: “Beware: Trump’s Extreme MAGA Agenda for North Carolina.” It vows not to allow Trump to ban abortions nationwide, raise costs on working families or rip away our health care.

“WE WON’T LET HIM,” the billboards read.

The billboards are paid for by the Democratic National Committee, and their messages are consistent with actions the group has taken for past Trump visits.

“Donald Trump is hellbent on focusing his extreme and unpopular agenda on North Carolinians,” said Jackie Bush, spokeswoman for DNC. “From giving tax handouts to billionaires, to ripping away accessible health care coverage from hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, to attacking women’s reproductive rights, Trump will only hurt North Carolina families with his extreme agenda if given the chance.”

A high-ranking Trump official confirmed to McClatchy on Tuesday that Trump planned to attend Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600, a unique NASCAR Cup Series race that is both the longest and the only in the series to go from day-to-night.

It wasn’t clear by Friday afternoon what Trump planned to do at the NASCAR event that begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

During his second run for the White House, Trump so far has not been much of a presence in North Carolina this campaign season. Last month, a Trump campaign rally in Wilmington was canceled due to inclement weather.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden’s campaign has made a major push to campaign in North Carolina during the 2024 cycle, and he and his surrogates have been a constant presence in the state.

This week, DNC chairman Jaime Harrison visited six cities in eastern North Carolina to make a case that Biden’s agenda is helping rural and Black voters.