Former President Clinton speaks at Friendly Son dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A prestigious annual Irish celebration brings a former U.S. President to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Former president Bill Clinton served as a principal speaker Saturday night for the 118th Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County.

Organizers say it’s no coincidence the 42nd president of the United States was chosen as keynote speaker.

During his two terms in office, Clinton was very much involved in advancing the peace process in Northern Ireland.

He discussed how Ireland has had to overcome even more obstacles since his presidency.

“With organizing a systematic not let the political voting within Northern Ireland kill it,” says Clinton.

Governor Josh Shapiro and other local officials and dignitaries attended Saturday night’s Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick dinner in Lackawanna County.

