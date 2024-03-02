Former Portage County sheriff's deputy acquitted of rape in Cuyahoga County

A former Portage County sheriff's deputy charged with rape in Cuyahoga County has been acquitted of all charges.

Judge Jeffrey P. Saffold found Wilson Kuzyk, 35, not guilty of two counts of first-degree felony rape following a bench trial in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, according to court records. They were the only counts in a grand jury indictment.

The trial started Monday. Kuzyk had waived his right to a jury trial.

Kuzyk started his career as a sheriff's deputy in 2013. He had been accused of raping a woman in Lyndhurst in October 2022. After Lyndhurst police notified the sheriff's office of an investigation in early November that year, Kuzyk was placed on paid administrative leave.

Following his indictment in March 2023, Kuzyk was informed in a letter that he was being placed on unpaid leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

His employment was terminated at the beginning of April, reported Record Courier news partner News Channel 5.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Former Portage County sheriff's deputy acquitted of rape