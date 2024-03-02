Former police lieutenant now chief deputy for Marion County Sheriff's Office

Jamie Ralston was sworn in Friday as chief deputy at the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ralston recently retired after 30 years from the Marion Police Department.

He was hired by the Police Department at age 18 as a dispatcher and later was promoted to police officer. He spent numerous years in the canine unit, handling three dogs, and was later promoted to lieutenant, where he spent nine years supervising road shifts and five years as theSpecial Response Team commander. Ralston spent the last three years as the supervisor of the MARMET drug task force.

Ralston was born and raised in Marion and is a graduate of Marion Harding High School and the law enforcement class at Tri-Rivers Career Center.

He takes over for Bill Collins, who was elected as Marion mayor.

“I have known and worked with Jamie over his entire career. I know the hard work, dedication, and diligence that I have seen from him over the years is going to be a great asset to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. We are very excited to have him here,” Sheriff Matt Bayles said.

