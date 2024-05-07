Former Pocono couple charged in 12-year-old girl's death in Chester County

A former Pocono couple faces charges related to the death of a 12-year-old in Chester County.

Cindy M. Warren, 45, and 52-year-old Rendell A. Hoagland, both of West Caln Township, were arrested Monday on attempted criminal homicide and other charges in the death of his daughter, 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland. Warren is Rendell Hoagland’s girlfriend, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release announcing the arrests.

The DA’s office will decide whether to add other charges, including murder, once all medical evidence is available.

In 2009, Warren, then of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced to three to seven years in prison for endangering the welfare of her son. The boy’s father, McKinley Warren Jr., was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for abusing the boy and for causing a head injury that led to his 2-year-old daughter’s death. Warren was the girl’s stepmother.

Hoagland is formerly of Stroudsburg, according to Malinda Hoagland's 2011 birth announcement.

The family moved to Chester County from the Poconos around 2022, Warren told investigators.

On Saturday, May 4, Hoagland called 911 and said his daughter had hit a tree while riding her bicycle. West Caln Township Police officers found that she was “noticeably underweight for her age,” according to the criminal complaint against Warren and Hoagland.

Malinda was taken to Paoli Hospital, where she died about two and half hours after the 911 call was made. Hospital staff noted extensive injuries, including bruises, broken bones and organ damage.

According to the complaint, Warren told Chester County detectives that Malinda had been injured in a collision on a waterslide at a campground, and also claimed she had “several accidents with her mountain bike.”

The complaint alleges that videos showing physical and verbal abuse of Malinda were found on Warren’s cell phone. More than 100 clips were found, the complaint says.

Warren and Hoagland “acted in concert with the intention of terrorizing and abusing the child and continued their actions until the child’s death,” the complaint concludes.

The two also have been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful restraint, among other charges.

