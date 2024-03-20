Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton wanted for domestic violence charge in Florida

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted in Florida for a domestic violence charge, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s said Sutton, 29, is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate FL-AZ33QB.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.



He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

Sutton played for the Steelers from 2017 to 2022, where he played in 84 games and had 143 tackles. He played for the Detroit Lions in the 2023.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

4 children, 1 adult killed in Westmoreland County house fire PHOTOS: 5 people, including 4 children, killed in Westmoreland County house fire Woman dead, man critically injured in shooting at Blawnox manufacturing plant VIDEO: Man who murdered missing McKeesport man takes plea deal, will serve up to 44 years DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts