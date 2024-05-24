Former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher found not guilty of sexually assaulting student

An Allegheny County jury found a former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher not guilty after he was accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

>> Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

He was the vice principal and a fourth grade teacher at Pittsburgh Faison when the accusations came forward.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the teacher is finally speaking out, now that he has been exonerated.

