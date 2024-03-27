Former Pitt football player turns himself in on charges related to Clairton shooting

A former Pitt football player has turned himself in to police after being charged in connection to a shooting in Clairton.

Paris Ford, 25, a former safety for the Panthers, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at 11:40 a.m. on March 15 in the 800 block of 3rd Street.

#Update: Paris Ford turned himself in this morning and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. Thank you to everyone who shared. https://t.co/X0zoZ2DPvd — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) March 27, 2024

Three people were taken into custody after a chase and witnesses identified Ford as a fourth person involved in the shooting.

Ford turned himself in to Allegheny County police and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

5 people, including infant, killed in Fayette County crash Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 missing people presumed dead; active search suspended Former Pitt football player charged in connection to Clairton shooting VIDEO: Local expert weighs in on devastating Baltimore bridge collapse DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts