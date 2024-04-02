Former Pine Island teacher and coach sentenced for abusing student

Apr. 1—ROCHESTER — A former Pine Island physical education teacher was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student in 2023.

Lindsey Rose Schneeberger, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 14 on Feb. 6, 2024. She admitted to

sexually assaulting and maintaining an inappropriate relationship

with a student from April through May in 2023 while working for Pine Island Public Schools.

In a sentencing hearing in Olmsted District Court Monday, April 1, 2024, the student told the court that her enthusiasm for school and sports have been affected by Schneeberger's actions.

"I now go to school and deal with the certainty people look at me differently," said the student, who was 13 and turned 14 at the time of the abuse.

The student said the incident has affected her ability to trust people. The student's mother also spoke at the sentencing describing the offenses as an "unimaginable nightmare."

The student's mother described Schneeberger's behavior prior to the abuse as grooming. She also described Schneeberger's texts and calls to the student as disruptive and isolating.

"Lindsey should be held accountable for altering my daughter's life indefinitely."

Schneeberger apologized in court, adding those words aren't enough to fix the harm she had done.

"I know the words 'I'm sorry' cannot fix the trauma I have done," Schneeberger said. "Every day, I wake up ashamed of what I have done."

Judge Joseph F. Chase agreed that Schneeberger appeared to groom the student and that the effects of the offenses are long term.

"The negative impacts on this young person are probably not complete at this time," Chase said.

Chase did agree with Schneeberger's attorney's arguments that she would be amenable to probation instead of prison.

Karmen McQuitty, who represented Schneeberger, noted she had admitted to the offense, voluntarily entered psychological treatment and had experienced similar abuse from an adult mentor, McQuitty told the court Monday.

Chase agreed that a cycle of abuse was a factor in the offenses, but added a prison sentence "fits the crime." Schneeberger betrayed the trust of the student, the student's family, the community and the school district.

Chase ordered Schneeberger to serve eight years of the 12-year prison sentence in prison and to serve the final third of the sentence on supervised release, if she qualifies with good behavior. Schneeberger was also given 10 years of probation and to register as a predatory sex offender.