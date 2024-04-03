Former Pine Island man pleads guilty to 2022 Pine Island standoff

Apr. 2—ROCHESTER — A former Pine Island man said Tuesday he does not remember

firing an AR-15 at police at the conclusion of an hourslong standoff with law enforcement in 2022.

Michael Steven Molitor, 38, did admit that it was his voice on recordings of phone conversations with emergency dispatchers and that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him on charges in the incident. Molitor pleaded guilty Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to a felony charge of first-degree assault using deadly force against police.

"It was my voice," Molitor said of the recordings in a hearing in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Molitor admitted guilt in a plea agreement in which prosecutors would drop other felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing body armor.

Molitor entered a Norgaard plea to the charge. In a Norgaard plea, a defendant admits responsibility despite having no memory regarding the circumstances of the offenses. Molitor said he had been drinking heavily up to and including the time of the incident. Molitor told the court he had been drinking entire 1.75-liter bottles of liquor a day in the time leading up to the standoff.

Molitor, who is on conditional release from jail, appeared in person wearing a dark suit. Members of his family also attended the proceeding.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors asked for a downward departure from the sentencing guidelines on the charge, which carries up to 10 years in prison. However, the court has discretion as to the length and type of sentence that will be imposed. District Court Judge Joseph F. Chase set a sentencing hearing for June 26.

"Mr. Molitor, it's just unknown whether you're going to prison that day," Chase said, adding it could "go either way."

"Put your affairs in order because a commitment to the department of corrections is not impossible."

Chase said he will review letters from both law enforcement agents on the scene that day as well as letters in support of Molitor.

What began as a welfare check late morning Aug. 23, 2022,

after family and friends concerned about Molitor's mental health called police, evolved into hours of negotiations and threats. Molitor told dispatchers he had a woman in the home with him and that police would have to come in to get her.

Goodhue County SWAT and the Rochester Police Department/Olmsted County Emergency Response Unit responded to Molitor's home. Police saw Molitor in the building's garage wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15, according to the criminal complaint.

Molitor told dispatchers he had a hostage in his home, according to recordings and court records. He threatened to commit suicide "by cop" and told a deputy, "I plan on dying today."

When police began to make entry into his home, Molitor fired more than 20 rounds with the AR-15 he had. At least one round struck a law enforcement vehicle and another struck a nearby home. IN addition to wearing body armor, Molitor was armed with a pistol.

A few minutes after the barrage of bullets, Molitor emerged from the residence and would not comply with law enforcement commands.

An officer deployed pepper ball rounds at Molitor after he yelled that he was unarmed and would not move. After retreating back into the house for several minutes, Molitor reappeared and was arrested.

Police didn't find anyone else in his home.