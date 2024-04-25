Former Perryton ISD athletic director arrested, charged with child sex assault

Perryton ISD's now-former athletic director and head football coach Cole Underwood has been arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child after school administrators received a report Sunday the coach had an improper relationship with a student.

Greg Brown, superintendent of the Perryton Independent School District, said in a statement Thursday an employee was placed on administrative leave Monday after the district learned of the alleged misconduct, and the employee has since resigned.

According to local media reports, the Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office on Thursday confirmed Underwood, 29, was the subject of an investigation stemming from the report and was taken into sheriff's office custody. Sheriff Terry Bouchard told the High Plains Observer Perryton that Underwood is accused of having sex with a student under the age of 17.

"It is the District’s understanding that law enforcement’s investigation into this matter is ongoing. As always, the school administration will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and any other investigating agency to the fullest extent possible under the law," Brown wrote.

A job opening for athletic director and head football coach was posted to Perryton ISD's website by Thursday.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former Perryton ISD AD arrested, charged with child sex assault