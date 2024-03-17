Former Peoria TV news anchor has started a new job in Michigan

PEORIA - Former WEEK-TV news anchor Amber Krycka has a new job.

Krycka is now working at WOOD TV8 in western Michigan, co-anchoring the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, according to a post by the station.

“Television news moved me across the country and now home; there is nothing quite like Michigan. I’m so grateful to be at WOOD TV8 and tell the stories of my home state,” Krycka said in the WOOD TV8 story. “I look forward to making a commitment and a mark here in Western Michigan.”

Krycka's last day on air in Peoria was Feb. 16.

She began work in Peoria in the fall of 2020 when she took the job to co-anchor weekday newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Tyler Lopez. Before that, she worked as a reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.

Krycka is from New Buffalo, Michigan, which is about 70 miles east of Chicago. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Western Michigan University in 2010.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Former WEEK-TV news anchor Amber Krycka is working in Western Michigan